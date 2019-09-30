Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.88. 763,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,753. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

