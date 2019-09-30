Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.32. 2,657,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.