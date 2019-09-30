Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 447 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 3,183,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

