Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 39,800 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

