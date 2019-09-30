Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $54,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 62.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 123.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. 26,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,920. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $116,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,673,358. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.