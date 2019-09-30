Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Global Energy Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.