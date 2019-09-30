GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,701.79 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,750.40 ($22.87) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 457 shares of company stock valued at $755,906.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.