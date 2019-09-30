Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

