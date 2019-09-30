Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.41% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $47.23.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

