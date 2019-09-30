Gexan Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Gexan has a market cap of $209,426.00 and $159,337.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00857108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00209338 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,346,726 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,207 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

