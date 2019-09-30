Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €56.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €66.35 ($77.15) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

