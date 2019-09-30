GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $449,729.00 and $223.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00676225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

