Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 507,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 1.26. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 180,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

