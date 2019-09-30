Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Generac by 31.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Generac by 44.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Generac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

