Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.73. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,596. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.