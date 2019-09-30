Garde Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,438,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.45. 1,121,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

