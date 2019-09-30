Garde Capital Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 138,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,572 shares of company stock worth $555,353,388. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.34. 3,295,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,878. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.33. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $507.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

