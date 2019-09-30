Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,671 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,926,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 926,349 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $17,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,317,000 after acquiring an additional 349,989 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

