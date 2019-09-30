Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VT stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

