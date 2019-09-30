Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

