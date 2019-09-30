Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,601,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $143.71. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,969. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

