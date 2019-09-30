FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON TFW opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Thursday. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.34. The company has a market capitalization of $326.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.