Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 9.2%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.11, approximately 1,637,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 306,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

