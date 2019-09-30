Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 291,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
