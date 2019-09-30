Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.99, 536,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 428,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management bought 95,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $383,994.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 221,726 shares of company stock valued at $926,235. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 557,757 shares in the last quarter.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

