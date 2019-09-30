Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 821,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 491.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 117,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 105,284 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 40.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 182,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.