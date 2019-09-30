FORCE (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. FORCE has a total market cap of $80,793.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, FORCE has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FORCE

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io . FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

