Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 371,597 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $15,751,996.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 60,729 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,651,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,648,481 shares of company stock worth $202,207,081. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 144,611 shares in the last quarter.

FND traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

