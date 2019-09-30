First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

FPF stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

