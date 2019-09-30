First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Down 2%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter  symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

