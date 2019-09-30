First Manhattan Co. Sells 21,170 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,740,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 117,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,026. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

