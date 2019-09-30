First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

