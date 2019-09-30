First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 13,346,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,111,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.