First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.75

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.75 and traded as low as $58.40. First Capital shares last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $205,460.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

