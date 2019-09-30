Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 551,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,138,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 133,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day moving average is $266.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

