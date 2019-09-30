Financial Insights Inc. Has $780,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,944. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.