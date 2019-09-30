Financial Comparison: Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and Qumu (OTCMKTS:QUMU)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Validian has a beta of -2.95, meaning that its stock price is 395% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Validian and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A -3,980.24% Qumu -8.42% -11.95% -2.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Validian and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Validian and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian $470,000.00 34.12 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Qumu $25.01 million 1.32 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -3.46

Validian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

