Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Trading Up 0.9%

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 227.40 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), approximately 4,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Filta Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Filta Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

