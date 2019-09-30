Fetch (FET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $3.96 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,165,117 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

