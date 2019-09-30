Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92, approximately 4,303 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

