Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.53. 592,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,355. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,708 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

