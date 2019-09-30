Fair Oaks Income Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FAIR stock remained flat at $GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday. 108,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.23.

In related news, insider Nigel Ward purchased 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,159.75 ($11,968.84).

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

