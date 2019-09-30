Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by Analysts at Summit Redstone

Equities research analysts at Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,697. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $508.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,572 shares of company stock valued at $555,353,388. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.