eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.83 Million

Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will post $275.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eXp World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $290.65 million. eXp World reported sales of $157.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year sales of $943.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $974.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,929 shares of company stock worth $2,571,838. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Earnings History and Estimates for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

