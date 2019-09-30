EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EVOP stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,661. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,450.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,533 shares of company stock valued at $889,650. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

