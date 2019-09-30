Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $456,600.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $456,600.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01056570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,334,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,313,588 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

