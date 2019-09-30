Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $684.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $6,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Everi by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everi by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 452,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

