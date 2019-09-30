Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:EVRG remained flat at $$66.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.16%.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

