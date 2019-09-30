ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 23.5%.

