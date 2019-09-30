Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

In other news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,956.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.35. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

